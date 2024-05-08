Blessing Of The Balers At PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – Supporters of PA’s agriculture industry gathered at the state Capitol for the Second Annual Blessing of the Balers and “May is Beef Month” celebration. The event was hosted by Greene County Rep. Bud Cook, who thanked our farmers for all they do for us. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding along with other state lawmakers, members of the PA Beef Council, PA Farm Bureau, and others attended. Two tractors and balers were on-site for the blessing given by Rev. Donald Wilson of Greene County.