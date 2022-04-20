Blaze Hits Lancaster County Aluminum Factory

STEVENS – Fire crews battled a blaze yesterday around noon at the Boose Aluminum Foundry at 77 N. Reamstown Road in Stevens, Lancaster County. Units arrived and found a well involved fire in the front middle section of the building and requested a second alarm to bring additional units and manpower. Units remained on scene until last evening. No one was hurt in the fire and all employees got out safely. The owners plan to get back in business as soon as possible. A cause of the fire has not been determined.