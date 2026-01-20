Bitterly Cold Tuesday On Tap

LANCASTER – Make sure you bundle up today as it will be quite cold according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Caterina. With highs today only in the low to mid 20’s, tonight will be in single digits before a slight warm-up arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters are watching for the possibility of some more snow this weekend. A number of schools are opening on a delayed basis. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes on air around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or you can find a complete listing at wdac.com.