Bitterly Cold For The Region

LANCASTER – Bitterly cold temperatures are in our weather forecast, according to meteorologist Jeff Nordeen. A cold weather advisory is in effect for our region from 7 p.m. this evening through Wednesday at noon. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Temperatures will drop to the teens tonight through Wednesday with lows nearing zero and wind chills that will make it feel below zero. Stay indoors and stay warm throughout the period.