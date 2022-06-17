Bird Flu Outbreak Waning But Threat Lingers

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. appears to be waning, but experts caution the virus has not disappeared and say another surge could take hold this fall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture isn’t ready to say the outbreak is winding down, but some state agriculture and industry officials are optimistic the end is near as hot weather spreads across the nation. The cost of the outbreak is still being tallied, but the USDA has already approved $793 million in additional funding this year. The deaths of over 40 million chickens and turkeys has contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices. USDA data for PA show there have been 17 affected commercial flocks, 0 affected backyard flocks, and a total of over 4.2 million birds affected by the outbreak.