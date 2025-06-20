Bipartisan Resolution Condemns Anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators David McCormick and John Fetterman have introduced Senate Resolution 288, a bipartisan resolution condemning the rise in violent antisemitic attacks across the nation. Citing the attempted murder in Boulder, CO, the arson attack on the PA Governor’s residence, and the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Capitol Jewish Museum, McCormick and Fetterman, along with 34 of their colleagues, remain unified in denouncing anti-Jewish hatred. McCormick said protecting all Jewish people across the country must be a national priority and he’s proud to team up with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to condemn the surge in antisemitic hate. Fetterman remarked that after eleven lives were stolen at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life massacre in 2018, he felt an even stronger moral obligation to confront antisemitism wherever it appears and stand united against hate.