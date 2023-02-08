Bipartisan Reaction To “State Of The Union” Speech

WASHINGTON, DC – Two PA lawmakers reacted to President Biden’s State of the Union speech. Attending his first State of the Union speech, Democrat U.S. Sen. John Fetterman said he “agrees with President Biden that even considering the progress we’ve made in the past two years, America’s best days still lie ahead.” He added it’s time to protect benefits for working families, including Social Security and Medicare, and make sure the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share in taxes. Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker reacted by saying the president tried to “sugarcoat the reality of the economy”as Americans are struggling due to the policies of the administration causing inflation and higher prices for all Americans. He also said Biden failed to say that America should unleash our energy dominance to lower energy prices, but patted himself on the back for tax breaks for electric vehicles.

