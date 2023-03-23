Bipartisan Rail Safety Legislation Proposed

HARRISBURG – In the aftermath of the recent East Palestine, Ohio train derailment that impacted western PA residents, Beaver County Reps. Rob Matzie and Jim Marshall are gathering support for legislation to help prevent a repeat of that disaster. The bipartisan legislation, which is currently being drafted, would address the standards, oversight and maintenance of wayside detector systems; provide for additional oversight of railroad company safety compliance; and provide for a reporting mechanism if railroad companies are deemed out of compliance with federal regulations. It also would establish minimum safe-staffing requirements; create a reporting system for the transportation of hazardous materials and waste; and restrict unsafe train length. In 2022, there were over 1,000 train derailments in the United States. The lawmakers are circulating a memo to gather co-sponsors for the legislation.