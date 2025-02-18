Bipartisan Proposal Protects Wasteful Government Whistleblowers

HARRISBURG – Republican York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Democrat Allegheny County Senator Lindsey Williams plan to reintroduce the Commonwealth Fraud Prevention Act for Taxpayer Accountability. The bipartisan legislation will serve as a PA False Claims Act that will protect whistleblowers and encourage the reporting of fraud, waste, and abuse of government funds. The proposal includes all of the provisions required for compliance with the Federal False Claims Act, which will allow PA to recover an additional 10% of any monies recovered under the law. Phillips-Hill said other states have proven the success of these measures, recovering substantial funds that would have otherwise been lost. PA must step up and ensure that fraudsters are held accountable at every level of state government. Thirty-one states have passed their own state false claims acts. The lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the measure.