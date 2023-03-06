Bipartisan Proposal Protects PA Children In Schools

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being introduced to protect children from assault by preventing sexually violent predators from residing near schools. Republican Allegheny County Rep. Rob Mercuri said by prohibiting these dangerous offenders from residing within a certain distance of any school in the Commonwealth, we can make it that much more difficult for these individuals to strike again. The bill would affect those sentenced for sex crimes and required by the court to register as sex offenders. It would stay in effect after the terms of a sentence are otherwise fulfilled. Democrat Allegheny County Rep. Arvind Venkat introduced a companion bill, which would aim to accomplish the same goal. The bills are expected to be referred to a committee for consideration in the near future.