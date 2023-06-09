Bipartisan PA Education Commission Holds First Meeting

HARRISBURG – In an effort to create a long-term plan to align PA’s education system with job demands, the bipartisan PA Commission on Education & Economic Competitiveness held its first meeting. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument, who serves as a co-chair, hopes the commission will learn from other successful systems around the world and focus on taking a holistic approach to education that prepares students for life after graduation. The current education system is unable to meet the needs of students or the state’s workforce. Commission members will create a shared vision for 21st century education that will prepare all students to compete in a global economy; establish policies to give all school districts the support and flexibility they need to build world-class education systems; and recommend a legislative action plan to achieve the shared goals. A subcommittee will inform the work of the commission. The Subcommittee on Education Planning is comprised of 40 different stakeholder groups from education, business, labor, and government, and will be responsible for the bulk of the commission’s work.