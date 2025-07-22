Bipartisan Measure Extends “Hospital At Home” Waiver

WASHINGTON, DC – Bipartisan and bicameral legislation has been introduced enabling hospitals to extend successful “Hospital at Home” programs through 2030. In November 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS established the Acute Hospital Care at Home Waiver to provide hospitals with flexibility to care for certain patients from their homes. The waiver is to expire September 2025. Bill sponsor, Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker says extending this policy is a clear win for patients. A recent report from CMS shows that allowing patients to be treated in a more familiar environment and routine accelerates recovery time, lowers the mortality rate and reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections and falls. The legislation is supported by the American Hospital Association.