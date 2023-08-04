Bipartisan Measure Expands Protections From Domestic Violence

WASHINGTON, DC – Bipartisan legislation which would enhance and expand support, protection, and prevention for Americans affected by family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence is being introduced by PA Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski. The Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act would strengthen services for the more than 1.3 million survivors of domestic violence nationwide and update the National Domestic Violence Hotline to better serve underserved populations, such as people who are deaf or hard of hearing, people with disabilities, and racial and ethnic minorities, by expanding prevention efforts and resources for underserved populations. It would work to increase access to services like crisis counseling, emergency shelters, and support prevention efforts.