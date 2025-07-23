Bipartisan Measure Addresses Pet Cremation

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan group of PA lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to strengthen oversight of pet cremation and burial service providers. Currently, PA law provides no regulatory framework governing how the cremated remains of pets should be handled. The gap allows bad actors to exploit grieving families with little fear of consequences. The legislation would establish new standards and enforcement mechanisms for the pet cremation industry such as requiring certification when remains are returned, confirming services were performed as represented. It also mandates that cremation providers inform pet owners of their rights and grants the Attorney General authority to enforce fines ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 per violation. Senate Bill 950 and House Bill 1750 have garnered bipartisan support.