Bipartisan Legislation Updates Use Of Epinephrine

HARRISBURG – Two bipartisan bills have been introduced that would ensure all Food and Drug Administration-approved formulations of epinephrine used to treat serious allergic reactions and anaphylaxis can be administered in PA schools and other settings as currently codified in state law. House Bills 1043 and 1044 would replace “epinephrine auto-injector” with “epinephrine delivery system” in current statutes related to the use of epinephrine under state law. In August 2024, the FDA approved a nasal formulation of epinephrine for treatment of serious allergic reactions and anaphylaxis, necessitating an update of current state law. Both bills have been referred to the PA House Health Committee.