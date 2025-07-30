Bipartisan Legislation Regulates AI Use In Health Care

HARRISBURG – With artificial intelligence being rapidly implemented across the health care industry, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Harrisburg will soon propose a measure that would regulate the application of AI in health care. The legislation would provide new regulations for how AI is utilized and reported by insurers, hospitals, and clinicians. The groups would need to provide transparency to patients and the public as to how AI is being used in their companies or practice settings. To prevent clinicians from overly relying on AI, the proposal would also ensure that a human being would make the ultimate decision based on an individualized assessment when AI is used by insurers, hospitals, or clinicians. It would also require an attestation by insurers to the PA Department of Insurance and hospitals and clinicians to the PA Department of Health that bias and discrimination already prohibited by state law have been minimized in their usage of AI and the providing of evidence of how that determination was made. Bill supporters say while they embrace technology, there needs to be a human element that a computer algorithm cannot fully appreciate.