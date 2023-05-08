Bipartisan Legislation Protects Mental Health Of Minors On Social Media

HARRISBURG – York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Philadelphia County Sen. Vincent Hughes have introduced bipartisan legislation that takes important steps to protect minors and their mental health on social media. The proposal is based off bills in other states as well as the Clean Slate for Kids Online Act introduced in the U.S. Senate. The bill would require consent from a parent or legal guardian for anyone under 16 to open a social media account; notify parents or legal guardians if a child under 16 opens a social media account without proper consent; prohibit data mining for any user under 18; allow individuals to request deletion of information collected or obtained while the individual was under 18; and create a cause of action against social media companies for harm to their children.