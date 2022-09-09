Bipartisan International Relations Caucus Formed In PA House

HARRISBURG – In an effort to strengthen PA’s standing around the globe, a bipartisan International Relations Caucus has been created in the PA House. The caucus will focus on a variety of issues, including international trade, tourism, and investment, as it works to cultivate a greater understanding and enhance mutual respect between the Commonwealth and foreign nations. The caucus would accomplish its mission through a variety of efforts, which will include hosting foreign delegations, enhancing cultural and educational relationships, fostering trade relationships to promote PA business and industry abroad, and optimizing shipping, logistics, and supply chains.