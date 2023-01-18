Bipartisan House Workgroup Gets To Work

HARRISBURG (AP) – A bipartisan work group assembled by PA House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi is starting its work in the politically riven chamber. Rozzi said after its first meeting Tuesday that he’s hopeful the group of three Republicans and three Democrats will aid him in developing House rules and compromise legislation. Rozzi has said little in public since he was the surprise choice to serve as speaker on Jan. 3. Republican leaders and a few other GOP members joined with all Democrats to elect Rozzi to lead the House.