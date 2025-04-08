Bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus Announced

HARRISBURG – At the state Capitol in Harrisburg, a bipartisan group of PA House members announced the creation of the PA House Fire and EMS Caucus to focus legislative attention on issues facing the state’s providers of emergency services. Fire and EMS agencies throughout the state are largely nonprofit and staffed by volunteer personnel. They’ve seen steep declines in volunteer recruitment and retention and, at the same time, increased costs to sustain these overburdened services. Caucus members will propose legislative actions focused on better funding and financial support for emergency service organizations, personnel safety, and workforce development. One caucus member, Montgomery County Rep. Greg Scott, a volunteer firefighter and EMT, said it’s long been time for legislative action to support the success of local emergency services. He’s proud to work alongside his Democrat and Republican peers to do the hard work that we owe the fire and EMS personnel who work so hard for us.