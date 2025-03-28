Bipartisan “Bryan’s Law” Introduced

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation called “Bryan’s Law” has been introduced which will provide emergency and law enforcement personnel with post-traumatic stress injury-related death benefits. The bill is named for PA State Trooper Bryan Gray, who took his life as a result of his service as a trooper. Current law provides death benefits to first responders who perish in the line of duty. It does not extend to those we lose because of PTSI that is caused by their service. Bryan’s Law ensures that when a first responder dies by suicide due to job-related trauma, like PTSI, their death is treated as a line-of-duty death. Bill supporters say the mental health of first responders has often been overlooked. Studies suggest that up to 35% of first responders experience mental health conditions, including PTSI. A first responder is more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.