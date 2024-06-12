Bipartisan Bill To Improve Early Literacy Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved bipartisan legislation sponsored by Lancaster County Republican Sen. Ryan Aument and Philadelphia County Democrat Sen. Anthony Williams which will give students in PA the best chance of success through a strong, evidence-based reading program. Senate Bill 801 would use a three-pronged approach to improve early literacy. First, it would bolster reading instruction with evidence-based reading curricula. Second, it would identify struggling readers via universal screening within the first 30 days of school. Finally, schools and educators would use screening data to implement intervention plans to prevent children from falling behind. Half of PA’s fourth grade students are reading below their grade level. The bill’s language was crafted in collaboration with various education advocacy groups. The bill now goes to the PA House.