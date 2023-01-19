Bipartisan Bill Strengthening First Amendment Rights For Teachers Advances

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation that removes a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing any religious item indicative of their faith while in the classroom has been approved by the PA Senate. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said her Senate Bill 84.eliminates a section from the state’s Education Code prohibiting a teacher from wearing any religious item indicative of their faith. An Indiana County teacher who wore a necklace with a cross was forced to remove the necklace or risk losing her job. She was later rehired after a court battle. Today, PA is the only state in the nation with this archaic law in place. Bill co-sponsor, Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank said it’s a First Amendment right to express your religious beliefs. Everyone, and most certainly our educators, should be free to exercise that right. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.