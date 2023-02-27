Bipartisan Bill Makes “Diwali” A State Holiday

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being proposed by Republican Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties and Democrat Sen. Nikil Saval of Philadelphia County which would make Diwali an official state holiday in the Commonwealth. PA is home to nearly 200,000 South Asian residents, many of whom participate in the many festivities of Diwali, which for those who celebrate is a time of reflection and gathering. Diwali’s festival of lights is celebrated at temples, houses of worship, and community centers across the state reflecting on the endless struggle of light over darkness. The autumn day on which people celebrate Diwali varies from year to year. In 2023, it would be observed on Nov. 12. Senate Bill 402 does not require any school or government closings.