Bipartisan Bill Keeps PA Voter Rolls Updated

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved bipartisan legislation to require information from the Election Registration Information Center or ERIC to be used to purge deceased voters from the voter rolls. Bill sponsor, York County Rep. Seth Grove said the measure not only makes sure PA’s voter rolls are kept up-to-date, more so than what they are now, it also eliminates many misconceptions of the large amounts of the dead rising to vote again. Through recent discussions on election reform, it was discovered that current law does not allow for the full use of information provided by the ERIC system. House Bill 2507 now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.