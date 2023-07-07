Bipartisan Bill Brings Legalized Pot To PA

HARRISBURG – Two PA state senators have introduced bipartisan legislation to legalize adult use of marijuana in PA Republican Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin and Democrat Philadelphia County Sen. Sharif Street have proposed Senate Bill 846 which sets the minimum marijuana consumption age at 21 years old and provides appropriate deterrence to keep marijuana out of the hands of anyone under 21. Additionally, law enforcement would be given the means to adjudicate driving under the influence and the authority to pursue and eradicate any illicit market. Furthermore, the bill will ban any marketing directed toward children and would set workplace requirements regarding marijuana use for all those operating in good faith. Both lawmakers say PA would avoid losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars of new tax revenue to fund education, lower property taxes, and address a variety of community needs throughout the state. The legislation would also allow medical marijuana patients to grow a limited number of marijuana plants from their home.