Bipartisan Bill Advances Help For Opioid Overdoses

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation that would create and disseminate materials integral to recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and inform Pennsylvanians how to save the life of someone experiencing an overdose has passed the PA House. House Bill 269 would require the PA Department of Health to develop a poster explaining the signs of an opioid-related overdose, what to do in the event of an opioid-related overdose, where to find an opioid antagonist such as Naloxone, and where to find additional resources and information. The poster would be made available online to download for private use and displayed in public places to increase awareness of how to recognize and respond to opioid-related overdoses. The legislation now moves to the PA Senate.