Bills Would Safeguard Food From Dangerous Ingredients

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan two-bill package unveiled by Republican Rep. Natalie Mihalek of Allegheny & Washington Counties and Democrat Rep. Melissa Shusterman of Chester County would prohibit the use of dangerous chemicals in foods produced and sold in PA. Mihalek’s House Bill 2116 would prohibit the use of Red Dye No. 3 and No. 40, Yellow Dye No. 5 and No. 6, and Blue Dye No. 1 and No. 2. Mihalek added that the artificial food colorings are documented to increase hyperactivity in children and jeopardize brain development. They also have been linked to cancer. Shusterman’s House Bill 2117 would prohibit the use of potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, and butylated hydroxyanisole. Shusterman said Pennsylvanians should be able to trust that the items at the grocery store are safe.