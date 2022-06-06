Bills Would Modify PA’s LIHEAP Program

HARRISBURG – Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie will be introducing a package of bills to strengthen the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Matzie said PA receives federal funding for home energy assistance and even though that funding arrives annually, the state makes a policy decision not to use all of it, but to hold some of it back for the following year. Some years, the unused portion is $10 million, but this year, it’s estimated to be between $50 million to $100 million. Matzie said his measures would require the state Department of Human Services to expend all the federal money it receives annually. It also would create a new PA LIHEAP program that is open year-round to assist with both home heating and cooling. The bill would be funded by the current federal funding along with a supplemental state appropriation to make up the difference. There are 11 other states with year-round programs. Another bill would modify the makeup of the LIHEAP Advisory Council and add legislative appointments.