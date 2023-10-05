Bills To Fight Ransomware/Sports Official Harassment Advance

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee approved two pieces of legislation. Senate Bill 563 would ensure that Commonwealth agencies have necessary capabilities to discourage, combat, and recover from ransomware attacks. Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid. The software locks the user out of their files and/or device, then demands an anonymous online payment to restore access. Committee Chair, Sen. Lisa Baker said there’s a rise in ransomware attacks, which is especially disruptive for governments, businesses, and institutions that cannot afford to have their systems shut down for any amount of time. The second measure, Senate Bill 842 would create a separate offense of harassment toward an official of a sporting event. Baker said that sports provides many health and social benefits for children. To have this experience marred by boorish and criminal behavior by adults is truly unfortunate, which is why she supported the bill. Both bills now head to the full state Senate.