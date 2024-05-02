Bills Supporting Long-Term Care Workforce Advance

HARRISBURG – Two bills to update training procedures and remove employment barriers so more people can join the long-term care workforce were approved by the Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 1102 would expand the availability of long-term care training courses for nurse aides and the eligibility for individuals to take the nurse aide competency exam. Industry professionals strongly support the changes, noting that they would remove barriers for those seeking employment at long-term care centers while still ensuring employees are well-qualified. Senate Bill 1104 would allow high school juniors and seniors to earn up to two credits toward their graduation requirement for employment in a long-term nursing care facility, a personal care home, or an assisted living residence. This would allow students to enter the workforce more quickly. Both bills now move to the full Senate.