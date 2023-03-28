Bills Impact Hidden Fees & Faulty Motorcycles

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced two bills that would help shield Pennsylvanians from hidden fees and faulty motorcycles. House Bill 636, named the “Pay the Price You See” bill, would require the disclosure of all mandatory fees and charges included in the advertised and displayed price of any good or service sold in PA. The second, House Bill 360 would protect consumers who purchase a defective motorcycle and help keep more of those motorcycles off the road. Pisciottano says the Automobile Lemon Law has shielded automobile purchasers from defective products for decades and it’s past time to expand those protections to motorcycles. Both bills have been referred to the House Consumer Protection Committee.