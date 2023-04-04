Bills Address Ransomware Attacks/Strengthen Cybersecurity

HARRISBURG – With efforts to remove the cybersecurity threat of TikTok from state government, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill has introduced two bills aimed at addressing ransomware attacks and IT procurement in PA. Senate Bill 563 would establish that the Commonwealth agencies have strong capabilities in place to discourage, combat, and recover from ransomware attacks. Under the measure, an individual found guilty of a ransomware offense would be subject to a range of penalties – first-degree misdemeanor to a first-degree felony – depending on the monetary amount exploited. Senate Bill 284 would establish a standalone Office of Information Technology or OIT under the Office of Administration. The role of the OIT would be to establish a strategic plan for future IT projects across state government, as well as manage and maintain all future IT procurement within state agencies. The legislation is the result of public testimony to review best practices in other states, as well as feedback from the state’s former chief information officer. Senate Bill 563 heads to the state Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Bill 284 heads to the state Senate Communications and Technology Committee for consideration.