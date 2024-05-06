Bill Would Make Broadband Internet Program Permanent

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has introduced legislation which would fund the Affordable Connectivity Program or ACP by removing it from the appropriations process and incorporating it into Universal Service Fund distribution. The ACP has provided discounts on internet service to more than 23 million households, including over 700,000 in PA, that could not otherwise afford it. The program, however, expired at the end of April after Congress failed to appropriate funds for it in the appropriations process. Fetterman said broadband internet is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity, but many families simply cannot afford it. The ACP has been successful in ensuring that families across PA and the country have internet access. He added “when a program works, keep it.” The full text of the bill is available by clicking on Sen. Fetterman’s photo below.