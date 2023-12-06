Bill Would End PA Funds For Colleges Supporting Antisemitism

HARRISBURG – With a 400% increase in antisemitic incidents following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel and recent reports of antisemitism on college campuses in PA, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties is introducing legislation to end state taxpayer support for colleges or universities that enable antisemitism. His proposal would cut state funding for one year for any higher education institutions that participate in or otherwise support antisemitism. The legislation comes in the wake of several recent high-profile incidents on PA university campuses. Mastriano said when colleges and universities are providing a platform for extremists to intimidate Jewish students and faculty on campus, it’s time to cut off state funds for these kinds of activities. The bill would define antisemitism using the language adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an organization committed to strengthen, advance, and promote education, research and remembrance about the Jewish Holocaust. Mastriano is currently seeking co-sponsors for his proposal.