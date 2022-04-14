Bill Would End PA Ballot Drop Off Boxes

HARRISBURG – In an effort to safeguard PA’s election integrity, the state Senate approved two bills that would prevent the future use of unsecured ballot drop boxes and ban private money to fund election operations. Senate Bill 1200 requires mail-in ballots that are not returned in the mail to be returned only to the County Board of Elections office, eliminating drop boxes. Drop boxes were permitted by a 2020 court ruling, despite the fact that they were never authorized by the General Assembly through the legislative process. Since that time, examples of drop boxes being misused have been discovered throughout the state. Senate Bill 982 would ban any state employee or county from accepting money from outside groups to pay for the administration of elections in the state. Both bills go to the PA House. Gov. Tom Wolf is opposed to both measures.