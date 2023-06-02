Bill Would Boost PA Minimum Wage

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin has introduced a measure seeking to boost PA’s minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour by 2026, beginning with $11 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024, and permanently index it to inflation thereafter. The Republican says he’s heard from his constituents and listened to both sides of the political aisle. PA has not seen the minimum wage increase since it was hiked at the federal level in 2009. Senate Bill 743 also includes language to set the tipped wage in PA to 40% of the minimum wage as previously established in PA Code Title 34. Until 1996, increases in the tipped wage corresponded with increases in the minimum wage. Since that time, PA’s tipped wage has remained at $2.83 per hour. The legislation is before the PA Senate Labor & Industry Committee for consideration.