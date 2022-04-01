Bill Would Allow For Electronic Petitioning For PA Candidates

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb plans to introduce legislation that would allow candidates for elective office to collect signatures needed for their nomination petitions electronically versus solely by handwritten signatures. The legislation would triple the number of signatures required to run for any office and would require political candidates to collect at least five signatures in every subdivision of a district. It also would direct the Commonwealth Secretary to create an internet portal for qualified voters to access and sign a nomination petition for a candidate in all state, federal, and local offices. Rabb said his proposal would bring our nomination process into the 21st century. March 28 was the last day to circulate and file petitions for the May 17 primary election.