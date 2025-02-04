Bill Updates PA Emissions Testing

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation to reform the state’s outdated vehicle emissions testing program, reducing the number of counties and vehicles covered by the requirement. The federal Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance program mandates that motorists in 25 PA counties undergo annual emissions testing. However, a Joint State Government Commission study has shown that removing seven of these counties from the program would have minimal impact on maintaining federal air quality standards. Senate Bill 35 would remove Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, and Westmoreland Counties from the program. Senate Bill 149 would exempt the five most recent model year vehicles from emissions tests, aligning PA with other states in the federally mandated Northeast Ozone Transport Region. Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Virginia have implemented similar exemptions. The bills now move to the PA House for consideration.