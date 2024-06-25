Bill to Protect State Investments in Israel Moves Out of Senate Committee

HARRISBURG—Senate Bill 1260, a bill to protect state investments in Israel, was voted out of the Senate State Government Committee today. The bi-partisan legislation is sponsored by Senators Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-28) and seeks to send a strong message that Pennsylvania stands with Israel. Senate Bill 1260 would uphold Pennsylvania’s steadfast support for Israel by prohibiting holdings in the Pennsylvania State Treasury or Commonwealth pension funds from boycotting or divesting from Israel and companies doing business with Israel. The bill will also withhold state funding from any institution of higher learning that boycotts or divests from Israel.

The legislation will have no impact on investment decisions made solely in advancing the financial position of the funds. Senator Santarsiero first sponsored similar legislation in 2015 to prohibit the state from giving funds to any Pennsylvania university that divests from Israel. Senate Bill 1260 may now be brought up for a full vote of the Senate.