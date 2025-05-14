Bill To Protect Consumers’ Energy Choices Approved By Local Government Committee

HARRISBURG – A bill to ensure Pennsylvania residents have choices when it comes to fuel availability was overwhelmingly approved today by the Senate Local Government Committee, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union), sponsor of the measure. Senate Bill 311, known as “Energy Choice,” would limit municipal entities from banning a specific type of fuel source for appliances and heating homes or businesses. The language is fuel-neutral and is not specific to any one energy source. Last session, the same measure passed the Senate with bipartisan support. However, the bill was never brought up for a vote by the Local Government Committee in the House of Representatives. Currently, 26 states have enacted energy choice legislation. Yaw noted the bill is supported by the Energy Association of Pennsylvania, which consists of natural gas and electric utilities The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.