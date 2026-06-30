Bill To Preserve Accountability In Second-Degree Murder Cases

HARRISBURG – Sen. Lisa Baker, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, along with Sen. Wayne Langerholc and PA Attorney General David Sunday announced the Senate’s approval of their legislation updating Pennsylvania’s sentencing laws for second-degree murder in response to a recent court decision. Under Pennsylvania law, second-degree murder — also known as felony murder — applies when a death occurs during the commission of certain felonies, even if the defendant did not directly cause the killing. Baker said, “The flaw was in the law, not in the prosecution. True justice requires respecting the rights of both victims’ families and those charged with serious crimes.” Senate Bill 1400 establishes a constitutionally sound sentencing framework that preserves accountability for serious crimes while ensuring individualized sentencing determinations. The legislation recognizes varying degrees of participation in felony murder cases while continuing to prioritize public safety and victims’ rights. Attorney General Sunday said, “As this process moves forward, we must remember the victims, who lost a loved one in often times horrific ways, and ensure their voices are heard in the processes we create. Senate Bill 1400 does this while responsibly responding to the court’s order.” The bill now advances to the House of Representatives for consideration.