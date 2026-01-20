Bill To Offer Health Insurance For Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – A new bill from Montgomery County Rep. Greg Scott and Allegheny County Rep. Lindsay Powell would guarantee affordable health care insurance for all PA residents. In the face of lost federal Affordable Care Act tax credits and rising health care insurance premiums, the legislators proposed the new bill to ensure that Pennsylvanians can avoid unnecessary health and financial risk – the kind experienced without health coverage. The lawmakers said premium hikes that began in early 2026 have already driven many residents to drop health insurance coverage because it became unaffordable, putting the state’s already vulnerable, lowest-earning families at the most risk. The proposed bill would create a program similar to the “Medicare for All” programs proposed at the federal level and aim to get every resident insured. The lawmakers plan to introduce the bill sometime this legislative session and are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.