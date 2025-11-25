Bill To Expand Body Camera Use For Law Enforcement Almost Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Lisa Baker of Lehigh (part) & Northampton (part) Counties to expand the use of body-worn cameras to additional law enforcement personnel is almost law. Senate Bill 520 authorizes body camera use by special agents with the Office of Attorney General, rangers with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and officers and deputies with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Fish and Boat Commission. The bill also consolidates and modernizes the legal framework governing body camera usage by updating the definition of law enforcement officer under the Wiretap Act, aligning policies across agencies and repealing outdated provisions. These changes ensure the uniform recording and management of body camera footage regardless of the department using the technology. The bill now heads to the governor to be signed into law.