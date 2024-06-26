Bill To Ensure Access To Contraception Advances In Pennsylvania, Aided By Dozens Of GOP House Votes

HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to ensure access to contraceptives is moving ahead in the Pennsylvania Legislature after drawing dozens of Republican votes. The bill approved in the state House by a vote of 133 to 69 on Tuesday faces an uncertain future in the GOP-controlled Senate. The bill would have the state health secretary or physician general issue a statewide standing order for FDA-approved over-the-counter contraceptive drugs, including emergency contraception. It would mandate health insurance and government programs cover all FDA-approved contraceptive drugs, devices and other products that have been prescribed, without copays.