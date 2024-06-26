HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to ensure access to contraceptives is moving ahead in the Pennsylvania Legislature after drawing dozens of Republican votes. The bill approved in the state House by a vote of 133 to 69 on Tuesday faces an uncertain future in the GOP-controlled Senate. The bill would have the state health secretary or physician general issue a statewide standing order for FDA-approved over-the-counter contraceptive drugs, including emergency contraception. It would mandate health insurance and government programs cover all FDA-approved contraceptive drugs, devices and other products that have been prescribed, without copays.
Bill To Ensure Access To Contraception Advances In Pennsylvania, Aided By Dozens Of GOP House Votes
by Trista Steinhauer | Jun 26, 2024 | Uncategorized | 0 comments