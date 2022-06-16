Bill To Ease PA Nurse Shortage Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation to help address a problem contributing to PA’s nursing shortage has been signed into law, according to the bill’s sponsor, Lancaster County Rep. Brett Miller. House Bill 889, now signed into law as Act 22 of 2022, will allow the State Board of Nursing to approve graduates of international professional nursing education programs to sit for PA’s RN licensure exam, provided such programs are equivalent to that which is required in PA. Prior to the bill’s passage, PA’s law required qualified students to either return to the country where they obtained their degree in order to get their license or go to another state in the U.S. to get licensed. This new law now removes this unnecessary impediment to those seeking licensure. The new law will take effect in mid-August.