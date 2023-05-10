Bill Teaching PA Students About Personal Finances Advances

HARRISBURG – High school students in PA would be given the foundation to become proficient at money management under legislation approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 647 would require completion of a half-credit personal finance course. Bill sponsor, Sen. Chris Gebhard of Lebanon, Berks, & Lancaster Counties says many young adults are making poor financial decisions and getting into considerable debt. The course would teach high school students on topics like credit and credit scores; savings and investments; college, home, and auto loans; and planning for postsecondary education and retirement. By teaching high school students the financial basics, they will be able to make better decisions to position themselves for a lifetime of success and financial independence. Senate Bill 647 now moves moves to the state House for consideration.