Bill Teaches PA Students About Finances

HARRISBURG – PA students would be taught about finances through a half-credit economics and personal finance course during high school under a bill passed by the state Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 647 would educate high school students on topics like credit and credit scores; savings and investments; college, home, and auto loans; and planning for post-secondary education. Bill sponsor, Sen. Chris Gebhard of Lebanon, Berks, & Lancaster Counties said the course will teach students these basic skills and put them on the path to financial independence. Currently, American families are approaching about $1 trillion dollars in credit card debt and over $15 trillion dollars in debt overall. The bill now moves to the full state Senate for consideration.