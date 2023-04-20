Bill Supports Human Trafficking Victims

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee approved legislation authored by Franklin County Rep. Rob Kauffman that supports human trafficking victims by making is easier for them to bring lawsuits against their offenders. PA’s comprehensive human trafficking protections include a provision specifically authorizing civil lawsuits to be brought by victims against any person who participates in the human trafficking of the victim, as well as against those who recruit, profit from, or maintain the victim in the sex trade, or who abuse or otherwise physically harm victims. Some of those cases may be brought in the county where the victim resides, while others may also be filed in a county where the human trafficking violations occurred. House Bill 394 would allow all the lawsuits to be brought either where the victim resides or where the violations occurred. The measure now goes before the full House for consideration.