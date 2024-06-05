Bill Subjects PA School Boards Association To Right-To-Know Law

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate State Government Committee approved a bill that would subject the PA School Boards Association or PSBA to PA’s Right-to-Know Law. Senate Bill 1183 underscores the necessity for public access to information regarding how taxpayer dollars are utilized by entities that are part of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System or PSERS. Despite PSBA being a private, nonprofit association that serves elected school board directors, the association staff enjoy the same benefits as public school teachers by participating in PSERS. By bringing PSBA under the purview of the Right-to-Know Law, the state is furthering its commitment to transparency and ensuring that educational institutions remain accountable to the public they serve. The legislation heads to the full Senate for consideration.